Canadians Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas, won gold in the team sprint on Sunday at a cross-country skiing World Cup.

Harvey, from Saint Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., and Toronto’s Valjas both played air guitar on their skis in the finish area after winning in 16 minutes 2.11 seconds.

It was the first time Canada has won a team-sprint event since Harvey and Devon Kershaw won the gold medal in the classic team sprint at the 2011 World Championships in Norway.

It was the 19th-World Cup medal, and fifth victory for Harvey to go along with his four World Championship podiums, including his 2011 team sprint title.

