Canada skip Brad Gushue makes a shot during the 7th draw against Scotland at the Men's World Curling Championships in Edmonton, Monday, April 3, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Gregory Strong

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated Scotland’s David Murdoch 8-2 on Monday to keep his unbeaten record intact at the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship.

The St. John’s skip was in control from the start in the afternoon matchup at the Northlands Coliseum to improve to 4-0.

Gushue opened with a deuce and forced Murdoch to draw for one against three Canadian stones in the second end.

An open draw for two in the third gave Gushue a 4-1 lead and he added another pair when Murdoch was heavy with his final throw in the fourth.

Canada picked up another steal in the fifth and led 7-1 heading into the mid-game break. The teams went on to exchange singles and shook hands after seven ends.

Canada opened round-robin play Saturday with a victory over Switzerland. Wins over Russia and Sweden followed on Day 2.

Gushue was scheduled to play American John Shuster on Monday night.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday. The Page playoffs begin Friday and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Canada’s Kevin Koe won gold at the 2016 world championship in Basel, Switzerland. Koe lost to Gushue in the final of the Tim Hortons Brier last month in St. John’s.

Gushue won Olympic gold at the 2006 Turin Games. This is his first career appearance at the men’s world championship.

