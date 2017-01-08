Brad Gushue of St. John’s threw a perfect 100 per cent in the Canadian Open men’s final Sunday to defeat Sweden’s Niklas Edin 8-3 and capture his seventh career Grand Slam of Curling title.

Gushue made a draw with his last rock in the sixth end to score a three count with Edin on the ropes.

The seventh was more of a victory lap for Gushue. Edin made a spin-o-rama with his last then shook hands.

Gushue (3-1) went through the B-side with a loss to Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the A-semi-final.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., faced Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in the women’s finals later on Sunday.

