Newfoundland skip Brad Gushue reacts to his shot during the bronze medal game against Ontario at the Canadian Men's Curling Championships in Edmonton, Alberta March 10, 2013. Gushue won the Canadian Open title Jan. 8, 2017. (ANDY CLARK/REUTERS)
North Battleford, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Brad Gushue of St. John’s threw a perfect 100 per cent in the Canadian Open men’s final Sunday to defeat Sweden’s Niklas Edin 8-3 and capture his seventh career Grand Slam of Curling title.

Gushue made a draw with his last rock in the sixth end to score a three count with Edin on the ropes.

The seventh was more of a victory lap for Gushue. Edin made a spin-o-rama with his last then shook hands.

Gushue (3-1) went through the B-side with a loss to Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the A-semi-final.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., faced Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in the women’s finals later on Sunday.

