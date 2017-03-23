Team Canada has completed a perfect round robin at the 2017 CPT World Women’s Curling Championship in Beijing.

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa team defeated Denmark’s Lene Nielsen 8-4 at the Capital Gymnasium Thursday afternoon.

With the win, Homan’s squad became just the third ever to go undefeated in round robin play at the tournament, joining Sweden in 2005 and Canada in 2003.

Anette Norberg’s Swedes went on to win gold in Paisley, Scotland in 2005, while the Canadian squad led by Colleen Jones settled for silver in Winnipeg in 2003.

The next assignment for this year’s team is the 1-2 Page playoff game on Friday against either Sweden or Russia.

The winner of that contest will go on to Sunday’s gold medal-game, while the loser will drop into Saturday’s semifinal.

