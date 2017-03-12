The Canadian men’s rugby sevens team lost 12-5 to Argentina on Sunday to wind up seventh at their home tournament.

Franco Sabato and Nicolas Menendez had tries for the Argentines, who will play New Zealand for fifth place at the Canada Sevens. Javier Rojas connected on 1 of 2 conversions.

Justin Douglas had the only try for the Canadians, who finished ninth in their inaugural home tournament last year.

Up 5-0 at halftime, Canada was unable to get another breakthrough in front of roaring crowd at B.C. Place Stadium.

Sabato kicked the ball ahead to himself three minutes into the second half and touched down to tie the score, but Rojas failed on the conversion.

Battered and bruised from a gruelling weekend that took its toll, Canada had a chance to get back on top, but the ball slipped out of Isaac Kaay’s hands as he looked primed to make a move towards the try line.

The Canadians seemed to run out of gas from there, and Menendez put things out of reach with a try that Rojas converted for a 12-5 lead.

Canada, which finishes with a 2-3 record, will feel unlucky on the sequence because neither the players or the referee on the pitch realized that Pat Kay was down injured in the lead up to the clinching points.

Earlier Sunday, Canada fell 36-7 to powerhouse South Africa in the elite Cup quarter-finals.

