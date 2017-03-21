Canada continues to roll at the women’s world curling championship.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan maintained her perfect record and top spot in the standings today with a 9-8 win over South Korea and an 8-2 drubbing of Scotland.

Sweden is in second spot at 6-1.

South Korea gave the Canadians a scare, leading 5-4 through six ends. But Homan made a precision tap to score four in the seventh end, and followed with a freeze in the 10th end to seal the victory.

“We were struggling with our rocks for a lot of the game and we weren’t putting our rocks in good spots,” said Canadian vice-skip Emma Miskew. “Luckily, we left Rachel with a couple savers and she made them, so we were happy about that.

“We’re throwing really well, and its always tough when you’re throwing well and not getting results. You just have to kind of let that and move on to the next one.”

Sitting one on the button but surrounded by South Korean counters, Homan raised a Canadian guard that slipped between two South Korean stones and nestled perfectly up to the shot stone to get a go-ahead deuce in the third.

Meanwhile, veteran Scotland skip Eve Muirhead conceded after Canada scored four in the seventh end.

Canada, rounded out by second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle, alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk, team coach Adam Kingsbury and national coach Elaine Dagg-Jackson, returns to the ice later on Tuesday against Scotland’s Eve Muirhead (3-2).

Also Tuesday morning, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg improved to 5-1 with a 10-4 dismantling of the Czech Republic’s Anna Kubeskova (3-3). Nina Roth of the United States (3-3) made a double-takeout to score a three in the 10th end in a 7-6 triumph over Denmark’s Lene Nielsen (0-6); and Russia’s Anna Sidorova (3-3) doubled Germany’s Daniella Jentsch (2-4) 8-4.

