After suffering four successive losses at the Dubai Sevens, Canada ended its campaign with a pair of wins to finish 13th Saturday at the opening leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Canadian men opened the day with a 22-14 loss to Kenya before rebounding to defeat Russia 27-5 and Uganda 20-17 at the 16-team tournament.

South Africa defeated Olympic and World Series champion Fiji 26-14 to win the tournament while England defeated Wales 14-0 for third place.

The Series continues next weekend in South Africa.

“We can be positive going into our home tournament next weekend in Cape Town, but we need to start all over again and fix a few things that went wrong,” said South African captain Philip Snyman. “We need to recover well over the next few days.”

Nate Hirayama’s late try gave Canada the win over Uganda, with John Moonlight scoring two tries and Phil Berna adding a single.

The tournament was the first under coach Damian McGrath, who has taken over the Canadian men from Liam Middleton.

Canada finished 13th overall on the circuit last season.

