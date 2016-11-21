Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's Kelly Russell runs in for a try against Great Britain during the bronze medal match in women's rugby sevens at the Rio Olympics on Aug. 8, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Canada's Kelly Russell runs in for a try against Great Britain during the bronze medal match in women's rugby sevens at the Rio Olympics on Aug. 8, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada regains second spot in women’s rugby world rankings Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada has regained second spot in the world women’s rugby rankings in the wake of its lopsided 48-7 win over fifth-ranked Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Canadian women, runners-up to England at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, fell to No. 3 last week as England moved up one spot after defeating France 10-5 and Ireland 12-10.

Canada reclaimed its No. 2 position behind New Zealand in the latest rankings. The two top teams square off Wednesday at Donneybrook Stadium in Dublin in a preview of their Pool A encounter at the Women’s World Cup next August in Ireland.

The Black Ferns are coming off a 25-20 win over No. 3 England on Sunday.

France remained No. 4 in the women’s rankings, ahead of Ireland.

The Canadian men were unchanged at No. 18 in the world rankings after their 21-16 weekend loss to No. 16 Romania in Bucharest.

Canada plays No. 14 Samoa in Grenoble, France, on Friday.

The top three men’s teams were unchanged with the All Blacks above England and Australia. Ireland moved up one spot to No. 4, relegating South Africa to fifth. The Springboks were beaten by No. 13 Italy for the first time ever, a 20-18 decision in Florence.

Wales remained at No. 6 with Scotland moving up two places to No. 7, its highest position since September, 2011, after its 19-16 win over Argentina at Murrayfield. That knocked France and the Pumas down one spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Fiji stood 10th.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Rugby medalists to Canadian girls: It's 'very cool to be strong' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog