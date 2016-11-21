Canada has regained second spot in the world women’s rugby rankings in the wake of its lopsided 48-7 win over fifth-ranked Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Canadian women, runners-up to England at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, fell to No. 3 last week as England moved up one spot after defeating France 10-5 and Ireland 12-10.

Canada reclaimed its No. 2 position behind New Zealand in the latest rankings. The two top teams square off Wednesday at Donneybrook Stadium in Dublin in a preview of their Pool A encounter at the Women’s World Cup next August in Ireland.

The Black Ferns are coming off a 25-20 win over No. 3 England on Sunday.

France remained No. 4 in the women’s rankings, ahead of Ireland.

The Canadian men were unchanged at No. 18 in the world rankings after their 21-16 weekend loss to No. 16 Romania in Bucharest.

Canada plays No. 14 Samoa in Grenoble, France, on Friday.

The top three men’s teams were unchanged with the All Blacks above England and Australia. Ireland moved up one spot to No. 4, relegating South Africa to fifth. The Springboks were beaten by No. 13 Italy for the first time ever, a 20-18 decision in Florence.

Wales remained at No. 6 with Scotland moving up two places to No. 7, its highest position since September, 2011, after its 19-16 win over Argentina at Murrayfield. That knocked France and the Pumas down one spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Fiji stood 10th.

