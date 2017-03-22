Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 in Beijing, March 22, 2017. (Ng Han Guan/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 in Beijing, March 22, 2017. (Ng Han Guan/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Canada secures spot in playoffs at world women’s curling Add to ...

BEIJING

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Rachel Homan and her Ottawa team rolled to a 6-4 win over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg on Wednesday afternoon at the 2017 CPT World Women’s Curling Championship in Beijing.

The victory locked down a top-two finish for Team Canada in the 12-team round-robin standings, ensuring them a berth in the Page 1-2 playoff game Friday evening.

The winner of that match will go straight to Sunday’s gold-medal game.

Wednesday’s game was a textbook performance from Homan’s squad, featuring a blend of big-weight takeouts and precise draws to deny the Swedes any opening.

Canada extended its win streak to eight games with the victory, while Sweden dropped to 6-2 with the loss – still very much in contention for a Page 1-2 rematch with Canada on Friday.

The Canadians can lock down first place and be assured of first-end hammer in the playoffs with a win later Wednesday against Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Refugees get a crash course in curling at Toronto club (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular