Canada has clinched first place after posting a pair of wins at the world women’s curling championship Wednesday.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan opened the day with a 6-4 win over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, ensuring a berth in the Page 1-2 playoff game on Friday.

Later in the day, the Canadians routed the Czech Republic 9-3 to improve to 9-0 and secure a first-place finish in the round robin.

Canada will complete round-robin play against Italy and Denmark on Thursday before shifting focus to the playoffs.

A win in Friday’s Page playoff will secure a spot in the final.

“We’re going to try to rest as much as we can when we have the opportunity,” Homan said of the team’s approach to close out the round robin. “But we also need to focus on everything that we’ve been doing like these past few games, to make sure we continue the same kind of game going forward.”

Homan’s rink also includes vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk.

