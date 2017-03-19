Norway’s Johannes Klaebo edged Canada’s Alex Harvey in a photo finish to win the 15-kilometre pursuit race Sunday at the cross-country skiing World Cup finals.

Both finished in 32 minutes 44.5 seconds but Klaebo took it in the photo finish.

Niklas Durhaug was third, only one tenth of a second back.

Harvey won the sprint event and was fourth in the 15 km event on Saturday.

Harvey finished second for the season in distance races behind Martin Sundby of Norway with Matti Hakkinen of Finland third.

Harvey also finished third in overall standings, matching his finish in 2014. Sundby was first followed by Sergey Ostiugov of Russia.

Earlier Sunday, Marit Bjoergen edged Norwegian teammate Heidi Weng in the final sprint to win the women’s pursuit race.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden was third.

Bjoergen and Weng started with a 29 second led and worked together to stay well in front of the chasing pack throw out the 10-kilometre race.

After the race, Weng was handed the crystal globe as overall women’s World Cup champion.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland finished second in overall standings and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway was third.

Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia won the trophy as top under-23 skier.

