Canadian speed skater Marianne St-Gelais capped her weekend at a short-track World Cup event with two medals on Sunday, including gold in the women’s 500-metre final.

St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., who also won gold in the women’s 1,000 on Saturday, led Sunday’s 500-metre race from start to finish, crossing the line in 42.963 seconds.

Kim Ye-jin of South Korea was second while Jamie Macdonald of Fort St. James, B.C., placed third. Kassandra Bradette, also of Saint-Felicien, was fourth.

St-Gelais earned her second medal of the day by helping Canada’s 3,000-metre relay team to bronze. The Dutch led from start to finish for gold and Italy took silver.

“I’m satisfied with how my weekend went,” St-Gelais said. “Today, I had a great 500. I thought a lot about the technical points that will help me keep my position and keep my focus level up, so that I can keep going though round after round. I was able to maintain a very high level of concentration in both events this weekend, technically and tactically, and it paid off.”

“I’m confident looking towards the World Championships, but I realize that some of the top skaters weren’t here this weekend. Still, in terms of my technical points, this weekend’s results have boosted my confidence level.”

In the women’s 1,500, Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., won bronze – her second in as many days – while Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., placed fifth in a race won by Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands. Maltais also won bronze in Saturday’s 1,000.

“Today’s bronze medal is a little less satisfying than yesterday’s,” said Maltais. “I was happy to be on the podium, but I felt that I could have moved up at the expense of Suzanne Schulting, who was first, but I stayed stuck behind her. I’m disappointed because I feel I could have done better.”

Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., who won gold Saturday in the men’s 1,500, finished fourth in the 500.

Hungary’s Shaolin Sandor Liu won gold while his brother Shaoang Liu won bronze. Dae Heon Hwang finished between them in silver. Pascal Dion of Montreal finished sixth overall.

“Today was like a roller coaster,” said Hamelin. “I reached my goal of qualifying for the final, but I didn’t feel as good as I would have hoped for, and I’m a bit disappointed about that. I didn’t feel good out there today.”

Charle Cournoyer of Boucherville, Que., was the top Canadian in the 1,500 men’s B final. Francois Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., finished second.

In the men’s relay, Charles Hamelin, Cournoyer, Dion and Samuel Girard won the B final.

Canada won a total of eight medals in Dresden, including four gold, for the team’s highest total since the World Cup stage that was held last year in the same city.

