It was far from the perfect performance they are known for but a slip by Scott Moir could not prevent him and Tessa Virtue from winning a third ice dance title at the world figure skating championships on Saturday.

The 2010 Olympic champions, who had taken a two-year hiatus after settling for silver at the 2014 Sochi Games, had been expected to cap their comeback season with a flourish having earned world record scores in their short dance just 24 hours earlier.

Instead they had to rely on the 5.54 point lead they had taken into the free dance to hold off twice-world champions and French training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron after Moir inexplicably lurched forward having tripped up on their circular step sequence.

The Canadians won the title with a total of 198.62 despite being beaten in the free dance by almost three points by Papadakis and Cizeron.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani unexpectedly ended up with bronze after American team mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, who had been lying third, surrendered their medal hopes following a fall by Donahue.

Canada’s Patrick Chan laid down one of the finest performances of his comeback on Saturday.

But the three-time world champion, who has talked all season about playing catchup to an audacious field of high flyers, remains a step behind.

The 26-year-old from Toronto finished fifth at the world figure skating championships on Saturday, dropping two spots after the free skate despite landing three quadruple jumps.

It’s the identical finish to last year’s world championships in Boston, but in the moments after his skate, he spoke about embracing a different outlook on his skating this season.

“Emotionally it’s very different,” said Chan. “I was very upset last year because I had set myself up for failure. I put a lot a pressure to prove something to other people, as opposed to proving to myself.

“My approach today was to forget everything that’s going on around me, forget how Yuzu (Hanyu) skated or anybody else before me and just put out what I can put out. And I got off the ice with a smile. . . this is a process for next year, leading up to the Olympics. I’m just trying to stay ahead of my game, or my own challenges.”

Skating to “A Journey,” a piece of music written by Canadian men’s skater Eric Radford, Chan opened with a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination, then reeled off a huge quad Salchow, which he added to his repertoire this season. He bobbled the landing of his third quad, a toe loop, but it marked the first time he’d rotated three quads in competition without a fall.

He scored 193.04 points for the program, for 295.15 points overall.

Japan’s Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu roared back from fifth place after the short program to post a world-record free skate score of 223.30. His total of 321.59 earned him gold.

