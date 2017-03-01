Canadian rookie Lance Stroll has gone off the track for a second day in a row of Formula One pre-season testing.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., native appeared to lose control of his Williams car on turn 3 in the final seconds of the morning session at the Catalunya track on Wednesday.

Television replays showed the 18-year-old climbing out of the cockpit with his car stuck in the sand to check out the damage.

A crane arrived to take the car away a few minutes later. There did not appear to be much damage to the vehicle.

“We’ve spun just before lunch,” the Williams team reported on twitter. “The team will assess the damage when the car gets back.”

The day before, Stroll saw his day ended after 12 laps after a spinout on turn 9 that left him with a damaged front wing.

The latest mishap ended what had been a strong session for Stroll, who got to test different set-ups and put in his first work on soft tires, which his veteran teammate Felipe Massa said suit the car best.

He got onto the track 82 minutes into the session and had the sixth best time of the day at one minute 22.351 seconds when he went off the track.

Former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas, now with Mercedes, led the session at 1:19.705 ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo and Joylon Palmer’s Renault.

If the tests indicate what will be seen once the season begins, new rules brought in by the sport’s governing body FIA should make for faster cars. Bottas’ lap time was more than two seconds quicker than the 1:22.00 Lewis Hamilton posted while winning pole position on the same track at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The F1 season opens March 26 in Australia. Stroll is set to make is Canadian Grand Prix debut on June 11.

