Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada makes a training jump prior to the men's moguls qualification on day one of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 8, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada makes a training jump prior to the men's moguls qualification on day one of the FIS Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 8, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Mikaël Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe win bronze at worlds Add to ...

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canadian freestyle skiing stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe have won bronze medals at the world moguls championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Kingsbury was the favourite heading into the event after collecting five World Cup moguls crowns this season en route to the overall title.

Japans’s Ikuma Horishima was first with 88.54 points while Benjamin Cavet of France was second in 87.11.

Kingsbury had 82.85 points.

Britteny Cox of Australia won gold on the women’s side with 83.63 points while Perrine Laffont of France was second at 82.51.

Dufour-Lapointe, the defending champion, was third with 80.74.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Eddie 'the Eagle' jumps again in Calgary (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular