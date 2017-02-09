Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rory MacDonald, left, exchanges punches with Robbie Lawler during a UFC 167 welterweight bout on Nov. 16, 2013, in Las Vegas. MacDonald will make his Bellator debut with a fight against Paul Daley. (Isaac Brekken/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Rory MacDonald, left, exchanges punches with Robbie Lawler during a UFC 167 welterweight bout on Nov. 16, 2013, in Las Vegas. MacDonald will make his Bellator debut with a fight against Paul Daley. (Isaac Brekken/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Former UFC welterweight contender Rory (Red King) MacDonald will make his Bellator debut against Paul (Semtex) Daley at Bellator 179 on May 19 in London.

The 27-year-old B.C. native, who now makes his home in Montreal, signed with Bellator last August after a 9-4-0 run in the UFC. His last fight was in June when he lost a decision to Stephen (Wonderboy) Thompson in Ottawa in a battle of 170-pound UFC contenders.

MacDonald (18-4-0) left the UFC after his contract expired.

Daley (39-14-2) is coming off a vicious January stoppage of Brennan Ward via flying knee, calling out MacDonald after the fight.

“His credentials speak for himself,” Daley said at the time. “He’s a very tough guy and I like to test myself against fighters like him. He has a huge name. I think it’d be a huge fight for Bellator.”

The 33-year-old British fighter, a UFC veteran himself, has won 10 of his last 12 fights.

The card will take place at London’s SSE Arena.

UFC fighter Rory MacDonald ready to 'hurt' opponent (CP Video)
 

