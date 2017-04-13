Sen. Nancy Greene Raine, Canada’s most decorated ski racer, is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer.

Sun Peaks Resort, where Greene Raine is the director of skiing, says she is having her thyroid removed today in Kelowna, B.C.

A news release says additional treatment is scheduled to begin within four or five weeks to manage the suspected spread of cancer cells.

Greene Raine won Olympic gold and silver in 1968 and overall World Cup titles in 1967 and 1968.

She was voted Canada’s female athlete of the 20th century in a countrywide poll conducted by The Canadian Press in 1999.

Green Raine, who was appointed to the Senate in 2009, plans to return to her duties as soon as possible following her treatment.

