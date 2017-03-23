Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian Andre De Grasse after winning bronze in the men's 100m race during Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
VANCOUVER

The Canadian Press

Canadian star sprinter Andre De Grasse will compete at this year’s Harry Jerome International Track Classic.

De Grasse won the 100– and 200-metre races at last year’s Harry Jerome meet while preparing for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the 200-metres and bronze in both the 100 and 400-metre relays.

He will be use this year’s meet on June 28 at Perry Percy Stadium in Coquitlam, B.C., as a warm-up for the world athletics championships this August in London. He won bronze in the 100 and the 4x100 relay at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

“I just try to have a lot of fun when I’m competing because I know how hard it is during training,” De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., said in a statement. “And there are always going to be ups and downs with sports, but I have to remember to always just be motivated because I know I inspire a lot of people and I want to show them it’s a fun sport. I want to lift up the sport, especially in Canada.”

