Canada has captured three medals at World Cup bobsled event in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden won a silver in the two-man competition, finishing in one minute 49.74 seconds. The Canadian duo was just 0.01 ahead of teammates Chris Spring and Lascelles Brown.

Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries and partner Cynthia Appiah were third in the women’s race in 1:53.05.

Steven Holcomb of the U.S. continued his dominance at his home track, winning with Sam McGuffie in 1:49.47.

It was the sixth time Holcomb won gold out of the last seven international two-man races in Lake Placid, with one of those victories coming in the 2012 world championships. The other five wins have been in World Cups.

Fellow American Jamie Greubel Poser won gold in the women’s event.

She and Aja Evans finished their two runs on a frigid day in 1:52.02 seconds, taking advantage of super-hard, super-fast ice to set a track record along the way. Teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones were 0.14 seconds back in 1:52.16.

