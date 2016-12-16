Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Second place winners Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden, first place winners Steven Holcomb and Samuel McGuffie, and third place Chris Spring and Lascelles Brown celebrate after the two-man bobsled competition at the 2017 IBSF World Cup Bobsled & Skeleton in Lake Placid, New York. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Second place winners Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden, first place winners Steven Holcomb and Samuel McGuffie, and third place Chris Spring and Lascelles Brown celebrate after the two-man bobsled competition at the 2017 IBSF World Cup Bobsled & Skeleton in Lake Placid, New York. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Canadians capture three medals at World Cup bobsled event Add to ...

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada has captured three medals at World Cup bobsled event in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden won a silver in the two-man competition, finishing in one minute 49.74 seconds. The Canadian duo was just 0.01 ahead of teammates Chris Spring and Lascelles Brown.

Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries and partner Cynthia Appiah were third in the women’s race in 1:53.05.

Canadian bobsledders aim to improve focus with golf (CP Video)

Steven Holcomb of the U.S. continued his dominance at his home track, winning with Sam McGuffie in 1:49.47.

It was the sixth time Holcomb won gold out of the last seven international two-man races in Lake Placid, with one of those victories coming in the 2012 world championships. The other five wins have been in World Cups.

Fellow American Jamie Greubel Poser won gold in the women’s event.

She and Aja Evans finished their two runs on a frigid day in 1:52.02 seconds, taking advantage of super-hard, super-fast ice to set a track record along the way. Teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones were 0.14 seconds back in 1:52.16.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular