Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Canadians Osmond and Daleman among leaders after world skating short program Add to ...

HELSINKI

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman are among the leaders following the women’s short program at the world figure skating championship in Helsinki.

Osmond, from Marystown, N.L., is in second place with a score of 75.98.

Daleman, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is third with 72.19.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva scored 79.01 to take the top spot while teammate Anna Pogorilaya is fourth at 71.52.

The long program is set for Friday.

Osmond, in her first world championship since 2014, put her success down to a more focused approach.

“I was just loving every minute of it and completely in the moment,” Osmond said. “I know how to deal a little bit more with the excitement, and hopefully I can just stay that way for the long (program).”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

What's next for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir? (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular