Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman are among the leaders following the women’s short program at the world figure skating championship in Helsinki.

Osmond, from Marystown, N.L., is in second place with a score of 75.98.

Daleman, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is third with 72.19.

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva scored 79.01 to take the top spot while teammate Anna Pogorilaya is fourth at 71.52.

The long program is set for Friday.

Osmond, in her first world championship since 2014, put her success down to a more focused approach.

“I was just loving every minute of it and completely in the moment,” Osmond said. “I know how to deal a little bit more with the excitement, and hopefully I can just stay that way for the long (program).”

