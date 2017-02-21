Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada skip Chelsea Carey calls the sweep as she takes on Northwest Territories during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey defeated Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 7-4 to move into sole possession of third place at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Carey improved to 4-1 with the win while Galusha fell to 3-2.

Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Michelle Englot lead the round-robin standings at 5-0.

In other early games, Prince Edward Island’s Robyn MacPhee beat Nova Scotia’s Mary Mattatall 9-4 and Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville doubled Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3.

Alberta’s Heather Nedohin stole three in the extra end for a 10-7 win over Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker. Nedohin filled in for skip Shannon Kleibrink, who sat out due to a sore back.

Two more draws are scheduled for later today at the Meridian Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday morning and the medal games are set for Sunday.

