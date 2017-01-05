Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brad Jacobs delivers a shot at the Brier curling championships in Ottawa, March 8, 2016. Jacobs defeated Calgary’s Kevin Koe 8-4. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
North Battleford, Sask.

The Canadian Press

Casey Scheidegger upset Rachel Homan 10-4 in the early afternoon draw Thursday at the Canadian Open.

Scheidegger, from Lethbridge, Alta., pulled even with three points in the fourth end. She tacked on three more points in the fifth end for a lead she wouldn’t relinquish.

Homan, a two-time national champion from Ottawa, has lost both games at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event. She will next face Russia’s Anna Sidorova.

In men’s play, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., defeated Calgary’s Kevin Koe 8-4 and John Morris of Vernon, B.C., dumped American Heath McCormick 9-3.

Edmonton’s Charley Thomas edged Bruce Korte of Saskatoon 5-4 and Sweden’s Niklas Edin topped American John Shuster 7-6 in an extra end.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday at the Civic Centre. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday.

