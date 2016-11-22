Montreal’s mayor says the Canadian Grand Prix will be back next June.

Denis Coderre announced Tuesday there was an agreement in principle between race promoter Groupe Octane and Formula One World Championship Limited.

The provisional Formula One schedule was published in late September with an asterisk next to the Canadian race, scheduled for June 11.

Doubts about the race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve arose during last year’s edition, when F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone questioned whether organizers could fulfil their promise to upgrade the circuit’s pit and paddock areas, grandstands and medical centre by 2017.

A deal signed in 2014 to keep the race in Montreal until 2024, to which three levels of government pledged $187-million, included a promise to make $32.6-million in improvements by 2017.

Coderre did not provide any details about the agreement, but says the work will be completed by 2019. He said all the details will be made public as a vote will be required at Montreal city council.

The mayor says tickets for the race go on sale Thursday.

The F1 season begins March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix.

