Bertrand Charest is seen in a court drawing during a bail hearing, Monday, March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que.
The younger sister of former ski coach Bertrand Charest is testifying for the defence at his sex assault trial.

Isabelle Charest told the court today that when she was skiing competitively in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was common for coaches to rub the legs and buttocks of ski students to keep them warm.

The accused is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in conection with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19 during the 1990s.

His sister says she spent time with her brother’s ski team between 1995 and 1997 and says the atmosphere within the group was fun and friendly.

The defence says it plans to call its final witness by Wednesday and has scheduled to start closing arguments Friday.

Defence attorney Antonio Cabral says he can’t confirm yet whether Charest will take the stand.

Isabelle Charest is Monday’s only scheduled witness.

