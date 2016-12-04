Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones downed Ottawa’s Rachel Homan 9-5 to win the women’s 2016 Canada Cup of Curling title.

Jones took a 5-0 lead after a steal of four in the third end and cruised to the third Canada Cup title of her career.

Homan and Jones have both already earned a spot in next year’s Olympic curling trials.

“At the end of the day, everyone is going to have to play well to win those trials in Ottawa,” Jones said.

“For me it was just getting back on the ice after having [daughter Skyla] and just seeing where we’re at. We have another year until the trials to try and improve.

“We know we’re going to have to beat a bunch of good teams at the trials in order to win and you’re going to need some luck as well.”

Homan, last year’s champion, couldn’t dig herself out of that early hole and conceded after Jones scored a single in the ninth end.

Later, Brad Gushue’s rink from St. John’s faced Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers in the men’s final.

The winner of the men’s match will earn a spot in the Olympic qualifying event.

