Kaillie Humphries, right, and Melissa Lothholz from Canada, celebrate their victory after winning the women's bobsled World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Arno Burgi/AP)
Kaillie Humphries, Melissa Lotholz race to World Cup bobsled gold

ALTENBERG, Germany — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s two-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries is back on top of the World Cup bobsled podium.

Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz raced to victory Friday in a World Cup two-man event.

The Calgary duo, who were racing together for the first time this season, finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 54.15 seconds.

“I didn’t drive perfectly. There were a couple of little mistakes here and there, but at the end of the day I was happy with it,” Humphries said. “We went out and gave it our all. Melissa stepped up today and that was great to see. We had some timing issues on our first push, but we sorted that out, got our timing on point and gained it on the second run.”

Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones were second, while Austria’s Christina Hengester and Sanne Monique Dekker rounded out the podium in third.

The victory was the 31-year-old Humphries’ second this season, and she reached the podium for the third time.

Humphries and Lotholz won the World Cup overall title last season after reaching the podium in every World Cup race.

Kaillie Humphries to pilot all-female bobsleigh crew against men (CP Video)
 

