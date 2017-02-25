Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville talks to her team as they take on Canada in the 3-4 page of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CURLING

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women’s curling championship with an 8-1 playoff win over defending champion Chelsea Carey on Saturday.

McCarville’s team out of Thunder Bay was scheduled to play Ontario’s Rachel Homan in the evening game for the right to play in Sunday’s final against Manitoba’s Michelle Englot.

Carey went 9-2 and McCarville 8-3 to claim the third and fourth playoff seeds respectively in the preliminary round at the Meridian Centre.

Carey started game with hammer as the higher seed, but she struggled with draw weight throwing both heavy and light.

After two blank ends, McCarville stole seven points over the next four ends.

Carey will play for the bronze medal Sunday against the semifinal loser.

