Northern Ontario third Kendra Lilly, right, high-fives Krista McCarville as they take on Canada during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Northern Ontario third Kendra Lilly, right, high-fives Krista McCarville as they take on Canada during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville claimed the final playoff spot at the Canadian women’s curling championship with a 10-6 win Friday over Northwest Territories.

McCarville was a finalist in last year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts, losing to Chelsea Carey.

Carey (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) meet again Saturday afternoon in a playoff between the third and fourth seeds. The winner advances to the evening semifinal.

Manitoba’s Michelle Englot and Ontario’s Rachel Homan (both at 10-1) were to meet in Friday evening’s playoff between the top two seeds. The winner goes to Sunday’s final, while the loser drops to the semifinal.

Carey downed Alberta’s Shannon Kleibrink 7-4 to cap the preliminary round.

Quebec’s Eve Belisle (7-4) finished just outside the playoffs. Alberta, Kerry Galusha of N.W.T. and Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador went 5-6.

Prince Edward Island’s Robyn MacPhee finished with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker while Curtis beat Nova Scotia’s Mary Mattatall 7-4.

