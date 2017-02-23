Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ontario skip Rachel Homan looks on while taking on Quebec during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ontario's Homan beats Quebec's Belisle to remain unbeaten at Scotties

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Rachel Homan’s perfect record is intact after a 5-1 victory over Quebec’s Eve Belisle at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Ontario skip scored a deuce in the fourth end and gave up just a single point in the sixth to improve to 10-0.

Manitoba’s Michelle Englot clinched a playoff berth and improved to 9-1 in round-robin play after a 7-2 win over British Columbia’s Marla Mallett.

Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey is alone in third place at 7-1 and Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville is next at 5-3. Both teams had the morning off.

In other early games, Heather Nedohin skipped Alberta to a 5-4 win over P.E.I.’s Robyn MacPhee and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis beat Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 7-4.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at the Meridian Centre. Round-robin play concludes Friday morning and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Chelsea Carey's team 'antsy' to defend Scotties title
 

