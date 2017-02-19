Ontario’s Rachel Homan won her second in a row to kick off the Canadian women’s curling championship with a 9-3 victory over B.C.’s Marla Mallett on Sunday.

Homan stole two points in the fifth and seventh ends plus a single in the eighth.

The two-time Canadian champ opened the Scotties Tournament of Hearts beating defending champion Chelsea Carey 7-5 in an extra end Saturday.

Manitoba’s Michelle Englot joined Homan at 2-0 following an 8-5 win over Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker in Sunday morning’s draw.

Carey recovered with a 6-4 win over Nova Scotia’s Mary Mattatall.

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, a Hearts finalist last year, joined Carey and Mattatall at 1-1 after downing Quebec’s Eve Belisle 9-4.

Saskatchewan, Quebec and B.C. fell to 0-2.

Report Typo/Error