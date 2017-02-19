Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ontario skip Rachel Homan calls the sweep while taking on Canada during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Rachel Homan won her second in a row to kick off the Canadian women’s curling championship with a 9-3 victory over B.C.’s Marla Mallett on Sunday.

Homan stole two points in the fifth and seventh ends plus a single in the eighth.

The two-time Canadian champ opened the Scotties Tournament of Hearts beating defending champion Chelsea Carey 7-5 in an extra end Saturday.

Manitoba’s Michelle Englot joined Homan at 2-0 following an 8-5 win over Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker in Sunday morning’s draw.

Carey recovered with a 6-4 win over Nova Scotia’s Mary Mattatall.

Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, a Hearts finalist last year, joined Carey and Mattatall at 1-1 after downing Quebec’s Eve Belisle 9-4.

Saskatchewan, Quebec and B.C. fell to 0-2.

