Alex Harvey of St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., finished a career-best seventh on Sunday in the Tour de Ski.

The 28-year-old Harvey finished the final stage of the circuit – a nine-kilometre skate-ski pursuit race that finishes with the final three kilometres straight up an alpine ski hill that boasts a 28-per-cent hill grade – in 33 minutes 7.4 seconds.

Saturday’s race winner, Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby, was second to reach the top of the mountain with a time of 31:30.6. Switzerland’s Dario Cologna finished 45 seconds off the leading place in third at 31:46.8.

Canada’s only other finisher was Devon Kershaw of Sudbury. One of only three athletes in the world to have started all 11 Tours, Kershaw finished in 25th place on Sunday with a time of 39:59.9.

Harvey enjoyed a career-best seventh place finish in the Tour with a time of 3:27:27.6.

