For the last three weeks, in the damp and fog of north England, Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley and his staff have been building a dream.

Assembling a professional rugby league team from the ground up.

“It’s interesting because it’s so different than anything anybody’s ever done before — putting a whole team together from scratch with nothing. Nothing in terms of facilities, nothing in terms of one lad knowing another,” said the former England hooker. “It’s all so new.

“It’s humbling really ... It brings you back to when you began playing the sport and why you did and the beauty of it and the love for it. Everyone’s training with a smile on their face but ultimately we’re working hard because we’ve got some goals to achieve.”

Despite the challenges, there have been no bad moments thanks to the enthusiasm of the group, he says.

“Good moments and bite-your-lips moments,” he said.

The team, which kicks off play in the third tier of English rugby league in March, assembled three weeks ago with overseas players joining Nov. 28. There are currently 24 players in camp, training five days a week from 8 a.m. on.

A influx of talent recruited from tryouts in Canada, the U.S. and Jamaica will arrive in camp next week. Rowley, who will carry 25 to 30 players during the season with 17 dressing for games, says some or none of those may make the first team.

Rugby league is a hard-hitting affair and Rowley says training camp is no different.

“Obviously you want a controlled environment but you’ve got to replicate as closely as you can to a game. We don’t do a week without contact ... and I guess that’s why you need 25 to 30 boys because inevitably you’ll spill blood and get injuries.”

The camp includes marquee signing Fuifui Moimoi, a fan favourite during his days in Australia’s National Rugby League with the Parramatta Eels. The veteran Tongan international forward played for Rowley in England when he coached the Leigh Centurions.

“He’s training very very well,” Rowley said. “Obviously I’ve worked with him before and I can honestly say it’s is as good as I’ve seen him.”

Rowley likes the rest of the roster as well.

“We’ve got a predominantly young team and the senior players are young at heart so we’re all in the same mindset, which is important.”

With high-profile away exhibition games against reigning Challenge Cup champion Hull FC on Jan. 22, and current Super League champion Wigan Warriors on Feb. 5, Rowley knows the clock is ticking.

“It’s a bit like a crash course,” he said. “We’ve not got six, 12 months to perfect something and move on to the next. We’re moving on the go, moving at pace. The boys have been really receptive.”

The Wolfpack, owned by a group of entrepreneurs including Australian David Argyle, are serious about making their transatlantic sports venture work. Playing in the Kingstone Press League 1, they will pay the travel expenses of European teams coming to Canada during the season.

The team is holding its camp at the home of Brighouse Rangers, an amateur club.

“It’s a good blank canvas,” Rowley said of the training ground. “It’s not the finished article by any means but the club itself want us here and that’s half the battle. The facility will progress with us.”

