Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
UFC fighter Jon Jones has received a one-year suspension for a failed drug test. (Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE/US PRESSWIRE)
UFC fighter Jon Jones has received a one-year suspension for a failed drug test. (Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE/US PRESSWIRE)

UFC’s Jon Jones gets one-year doping suspension Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

UFC interim light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will serve a doping ban until next July after an arbitration panel denied his appeal of a positive test.

Widely considered the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Jones was pulled from a July bout against Daniel Cormier shortly after news about the positive drug test.

Jones claimed to have taken a sexual-enhancement pill but ended up testing positive for two banned anti-estrogen agents.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency , which handles UFC testing, declared Jones ineligible. He took the case to arbitration and that panel delivered the maximum one-year suspension, saying Jones’ “degree of fault verged on the reckless.”

Jones is eligible again on July 7, 2017.

UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the one-year ban, which began on July 6.

“While the decision indicates no evidence of Jones’ intentional use of banned substances, it does highlight the care and diligence that is required by athletes competing in the UFC to ensure that no prohibited substances enter their system,” the UFC statement says.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Jon Jones wants to be best UFC champion of all time (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog