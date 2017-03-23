A judge will hand down his verdict in June in the case of a former national ski coach charged with dozens of sex-related offences against girls and young women.

Bertrand Charest’s trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, ended this week.

The 12 complainants were between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time of the alleged abuse in the 1990s.

Quebec court Judge Sylvain Lepine has asked the Crown and defence lawyers to submit their final arguments in writing by May 15, with the verdict set for June 22.

Several of the alleged victims testified they had sexual relationships with Charest, who they described as manipulative and controlling.

Charest, who is now 51, did not take the stand during the three-week trial but other defence witnesses said they hadn’t seen him act inappropriately toward his students.

The alleged events took place both before and during Charest’s stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and ‘98.

Report Typo/Error