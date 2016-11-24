Canada will be bolstered by the return of veteran lock Jamie Cudmore for Friday’s rugby test against Samoa in Grenoble, France, the final game of the Canadian men’s three-match European tour.

The 38-year-old from Squamish, B.C., missed the earlier 52-21 and 21-14 losses to Ireland and Romania, respectively, through injury.

Cudmore is one of five changes to the starting lineup made by coach Mark Anscombe. Also coming in are Rob Brouwer, Phil Mack, Nick Blevins and Ciaran Hearn.

Canada is ranked 18th in the world compared to No. 14 for Samoa, which is coming off losses to France and Georgia.

Canada has never beaten Samoa in five attempts.

