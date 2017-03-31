Canadian ice dancing darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are poised to capture their third title at the world figure skating championships.

Skating to a Prince medley, the Olympic gold and silver medallists scored 82.43 points to break their own world record in the short dance today in Helsinki.

Virtue, a 27-year-old from London, Ont., and Moir, a 29-year-old from nearby Ilderton, Ont., have dominated this season after taking a two-year competitive hiatus.

“We’re very fortunate. That was a great skate,” Moir said. “We worked hard, we prepared, but we felt the pressure today. I think being back at a worlds after so much time, knowing that the field is very strong, seeing Gabby (Papadakis) and Guillaume (Cizeron) in practice every day, knowing what they’re going to bring, we knew we had to bring our best.”

Two-time defending champions Papadakis and Cizeron of France, who train under the same Canadian coaches as Virtue and Moir in Montreal, are second with 76.89.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are third at 76.53.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., are sixth with 74.84 while Toronto’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are ninth with 72.83.

The free dance is set for Saturday.

The title is Virtue and Moir’s to lose. The Canadians, who won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and silver four years later in Sochi, have been undefeated since their return to competition, leaving broken world records in both the short dance and overall points in their wake.

Later today, Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., and Gabrielle Daleman of Richmond Hill, Ont., are second and third heading into the women’s long program.

