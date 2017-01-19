Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Snowboarding

What rehab from a broken femur looks like

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris suffered a serious leg injury last year, but he's already back on the slopes. His rehab, while at times slow and painful, was intense and helped him get back on his board ahead of schedule. McMorris worked extensively with physiotherapist Damien Moroney at the Fortius Sport & Health centre in Burnaby, British Columbia. All photos by Ben Nelms

