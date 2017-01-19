Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris suffered a serious leg injury last year, but he's already back on the slopes. His rehab, while at times slow and painful, was intense and helped him get back on his board ahead of schedule. McMorris worked extensively with physiotherapist Damien Moroney at the Fortius Sport & Health centre in Burnaby, British Columbia. All photos by Ben Nelms
McMorris rehabs on the Hyrdoworx underwater treadmill.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
McMorris broke his right femur during a big air contest in Los Angeles on February 21.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
McMorris's rehab included a lot of time in the pool.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
"I’m way ahead of schedule for a femur but I know I’m not remotely close to snowboarding like I can,” McMorris said near the end of Ma.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
McMorris rehabs on a stationary bike.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
When the body suffers trauma, it doesn’t heal properly. “You have to tell the body what its role is and what it’s supposed to do,” Moroney said.
(Ben Nelms/l)
In his return to competition, at a big air event in Milan, he was third. McMorris will go for gold at the X-Games, which begin Jan. 26 in Aspen.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
McMorris on the table with Moroney at the Fortius Sport & Health.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
The injured snowboard spent considerable time in the HydroWorx pool, where he would jog.
(Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)