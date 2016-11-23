Mike Cammalleri had four points in his return to the lineup and Jacob Josefson scored in the shootout as the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Cory Schneider stopped all three Toronto attempts in the tiebreaker, and the Devils overcame an early 3-0 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak, their longest of the season.

Cammalleri had a goal and three assists after missing six games. He spent more than a week with his family after his 5-year-old daughter was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Travis Zajac, Beau Bennett and Yohann Auvitu also scored for New Jersey.

Top draft pick Auston Matthews had two goals and set up another by Nazem Kadri in Toronto’s big first period. Matt Martin also scored, and Jhonas Enroth made 26 saves.

Jacobson scored with a wrist shot on the Devils’ second shootout attempt. Schneider stopped Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Nikita Soshnikov.

Overtime was entertaining, with Schneider stopping Marner in close in the waning seconds.

Toronto nearly won in the final minute when James van Riemsdyk hit the post with a shot from between the circles.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Matthews snapped a 13-game goal drought with two in the opening period.

The Devils rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 to tie it on Auvitu’s shot past a screened Enroth with 13:10 left in regulation.

After blowing the 3-0 first-period lead and getting coach Mike Babcock in their faces, the Maple Leafs took a 4-3 lead when Martin scored on his own rebound.

Playing their second game in two nights, the Maple Leafs jumped to a 3-0 lead as Matthews scored twice and set up a power-play goal by Kadri.

Booed off the ice after the first 20 minutes, the Devils needed only 5:30 to tie the game.

Cammalleri set up Zajac for a shot into an open net at 32 seconds. Bennett scored his first with the Devils on a power play at 3:10, and Cammalleri tied it on a rebound in close.

