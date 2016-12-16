Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

NHL players and their broken teeth: Can you name that smile?

Hockey players are known for their missing front teeth, which are often times the result of flying elbows, errant sticks and even the occasional fist to the face. We’ve selected a few toothless grins to see if you can figure out who they belong to.

1
a. Joe Thornton
b. Brent Burns
c. Ken Daneyko

Answer: b. Brent Burns, pictured at the NHL All-Star Game in 2016.

2
a. Stan Mikita
b. Mel Bridgman
c. Bobby Clake

Answer: c. Bobby Clarke, perhaps the most recognizable NHLer without his two front teeth.

3
a. Alex Burrows
b. Matt Cooke
c. Dan Carcillo

Answer: a. Alex Burrows, the toothless agitator of the Vancouver Canucks.

4
a. Duncan Keith
b. Scott Hartnell
c. Mike Commodore

Answer: a. Duncan Keith, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

5
a. Jaromir Jagr
b. Teemu Selanne
c. Alex Ovechkin

Answer: c. Washington's Alex Ovechkin in 2013, the same year he won the Hart Trophy.

6
a. Theo Fleury
b. Dany Heatley
c. Mike Ricci

Answer: b. Free agent Dany Heatley, pictured in 2004.

7
a. Doug Favell
b. Bobby Hull
c. Gordie Howe

Answer: c. The late Gordie Howe, flashing a toothless smile as he kneels alongside the boards after scoring the 545th goal of his National Hockey League career in 1963.

How well did you do?

