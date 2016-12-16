NHL players and their broken teeth: Can you name that smile?

Answer: b. Brent Burns, pictured at the NHL All-Star Game in 2016.
Answer: c. Bobby Clarke, perhaps the most recognizable NHLer without his two front teeth.
Answer: a. Alex Burrows, the toothless agitator of the Vancouver Canucks.
Answer: a. Duncan Keith, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.
Answer: c. Washington's Alex Ovechkin in 2013, the same year he won the Hart Trophy.
Answer: b. Free agent Dany Heatley, pictured in 2004.
Answer: c. The late Gordie Howe, flashing a toothless smile as he kneels alongside the boards after scoring the 545th goal of his National Hockey League career in 1963.
How well did you do?