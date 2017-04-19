Decorated Olympians Carol Huynh, Simon Whitfield and Cindy Klassen headline the Canada Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2017.

The trio was among nine new inductees unveiled today during a news conference at a Toronto hotel.

Huynh captured an Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling in 2008 before adding a bronze in 2012 in London.

Whitfield captured Olympic trialthon gold in 2000 and won a silver medal eight years later while speedskater Klassen earned six Olympic medals (one gold, two silver, three bronze).

Also named were Stanley Cup-champion Lanny McDonald, former Masters winner Mike Weir, neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Tator, lacrosse star Gaylord Powless, Canadian paralympic founder Dr. Robert W. Jackson and the Edmonton Grads women’s basketball team.

Powless and Jackson were named for induction posthumously.

The newest inductees will be enshrined Nov. 9 in Toronto.

