Canadian swim star Aurélie Rivard has another gold medal and another world record.

The 20-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., demolished the field to win the 400-metre freestyle at the Rio Paralympics, her third gold medal of the Games.

Rivard, who was born without a hand, pulled away over the final 200 metres to touch the wall in a world-record four minutes 29.26 seconds. She slapped the water in delight when the time flashed up.

Australia’s Monique Murphy was second in 4:35.09.

Benoît Huot of Longueuil, Que., captured the 20th Paralympic medal of his illustrious career, winning bronze in the 400-metre free.

Ukraine swept gold and silver, with Maksym Krypak breaking the world record to win in 3:57.51. Denys Dubrov was second in 4:00.11.

