Shawn Barber reacts as he leaves after being eliminated at 5.65 metres in the men's pole vault final during the athletics competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, August 15, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber tested positive for cocaine before the Rio Olympics.

The 2015 world champion was permitted to compete in Brazil because it was determined he inadvertently injested the banned substance.

The Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada decision was released today.

Barber was a strong hope for a medal at the Rio Olympics, but struggled in the rainy conditions and finished 10th.

The 22-year-old from Toronto wasn’t suspended but was stripped of his 2016 national title.

More coming.

