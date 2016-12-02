Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canadian Andre De Grasse after winning bronze in the men's 100-metre race at the Rio Olympics on August 14, 2016. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Canadian Andre De Grasse after winning bronze in the men's 100-metre race at the Rio Olympics on August 14, 2016. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse named Rising Star of 2016 by IAAF Add to ...

MONACO, France — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the Rising Star Award for 2016 from track and field’s world governing body.

The IAAF presented its annual awards Friday in a gala ceremony in Monaco.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., won medals in all three events in his Olympic debut in Rio — silver in the 200 metres, bronze in the 100 metres, and bronze in the 4x100 relay.

De Grasse’s light-hearted rivalry with Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt made for some of the most memorable images of the Rio Games.

Read more: Andre De Grasse tried to beat Usain Bolt by making him run faster. It almost worked. Here's why

Read more: Small, light and unconventional: How does Andre De Grasse do it?

From the archives: Andre De Grasse hopes to put Canadian sprinting back in the spotlight

The winners were chosen by athletics officials, athletes, journalists and an online public poll.

Bolt, who won three gold medals in Rio, was named male athlete of the year for the sixth time. He finished first in the 100, 200 and 4x100 metres to repeat his triples from the 2012 London Games and the Beijing Games in 2008.

Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia won the women’s award, after her world-record run to win Olympic gold in the 10,000 metres.

Ayana smashed the world record in the Olympic 10,000m. Her time of 29:17.45 shaved more than 14 seconds off the previous best.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

De Grasse all smiles as crowds welcome him back to Toronto (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading