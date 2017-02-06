Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian Isabelle Charest at the World Short Track Championships in 1996. Charest will be Canada’s chef de mission at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Jasper Juinen/REUTERS)
Canadian Isabelle Charest at the World Short Track Championships in 1996. Charest will be Canada's chef de mission at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Jasper Juinen/REUTERS)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Former short-track speedskater Isabelle Charest will lead Canada’s team at next year’s Winter Olympics.

The three-time Olympic medallist has been named Canada’s chef de mission for the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Charest competed in Lillehammer in 1994, Nagano in 1998 and Salt Lake City in 2002, winning medals in the 3,000-metre relay in each of those Games.

She was the Canada’s chef de mission at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2016 and the assistant chef at the Rio Olympics last summer and at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

The chef de mission is the face of the team at the Games, acting as a spokesperson, mentor and head cheerleader for the athletes.

The Pyeongchang Games open Feb. 9, 2018.

