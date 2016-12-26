Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This file photo taken on August 16, 2016 shows US gymnast Simone Biles celebrating on the podium of the women's floor event final of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Biles on December 26, 2016 was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)
Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Olympics as just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were different?

The floor was still the floor. The vault still the vault. The uneven bars still uneven. The balance beam still a four-inch wide test of nerves.

And the 19-year-old with the electric smile and boundless talent was still the best in the world. Maybe the best in history.

Over the course of 10 days in August, the biggest meet of her life ended as pretty much all the others in the four years that came before it: with Biles standing atop the podium, a gold medal around her neck and the sport she’s redefining one boundary-pushing routine at a time staring up at her. Not that she remembers any of it.

“It’s kind of a blur,” Biles said.

Maybe to Biles, but not to the rest of the world.

In a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles received 31 votes out of a possible 59 votes.

