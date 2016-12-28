In this series of year-end galleries our photo editors select their favourite sports images from 2016.
Canada's Andre De Grasse, centre, and Jamaica's Usain Bolt share a laugh as they compete during the men's 200-metre semifinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 17.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Houston Dynamo's Ricardo Clark, left, gets his hand in the face of teammate, goalkeeper Joe Willis, right, as he tries to punch the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Kekuta Manneh, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on March 26.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Thousands of people line up to pay their respects to NHL hall-of-famer Gordie Howe as the casket rests in the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich., on June 14.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the mens doubles semi-final tennis match with partner Marc Lopez against Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, at the 2016 Summer Olympics on August 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Canada's bronze medal winner Brianne Theisen Eaton catches her breath after the 800-metre of the heptathlon at the 2016 Summer Olympics on August 13 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jay Edwin Encarnacion raises his arms in the air after driving in the winning run as the Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles in an American League wild card game at the Rogers centre on Oct 4.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Brakeman Keunbo Kim of Korea falls out of his sled as he and pilot Donghyun Kim race during the second run of 2-man bobsled at the IBSF World Cup in Whistler, B.C. on Jan. 23.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
On the sidelines, Calgary Stampeders Shaquille Richardson, wears one of the jerseys of teammate Mylan Hicks, during CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on October 1.
(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrate winning gold in the Final of the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
(Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Edmonton Oilers alumni salute the crowd during a farewell ceremony at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alta., on April 6.
(JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press)
Players of the Erie Otters sit on the bench during the first period of an OHL game against the Niagara IceDogs at the Meridian Centre on October 6 in St Catharines, Ontario.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Juan Jose Mendez Fernandez of Spain competes in the Men's 3km Pursuit C1 Individual Pursuit Qualifying on day 2 of the Rio 2016 Paralympics at Rio Olympic Velodrome on September 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) reacts with the trophy after defeating the Montreal Impact during overtime MLS eastern conference playoff soccer final action in Toronto on November 30.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 05: Maryoly Gamez of Venezuela battles for the ball against Victoria Rios of Uruguay during the International Womens Rugby Sevens - Aquece Rio Test Event for the Rio 2016 Olympics at Deodoro Olympic Park on March 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) RYE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Fergus Hardy of Lincoln College Oxford and Callum Slowther of Worcster College Oxford leave the tee as the sun rises on the first hole against the sunrise during the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society President's Putter at Rye Golf Club on January 8, 2016 in Rye, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
(David Cannon/Getty Images)
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Team France compete in the Team Free Final on day five of the 33rd LEN European Swimming Championships 2016 at Aquatics Centre on May 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
(Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Andreas Wank of Germany soars through the air during his first competition jump on day 2 of the Innsbruck 64th Four Hills Tournament on January 3, 2016 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)
(Adam Pretty/Getty Images)