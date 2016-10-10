Jays head to the AL championship series after their 10th inning win over the Texas Rangers in game 3 of the ALDS.
Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning run in the 10th inning.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Jays' Josh Donaldson (left) celebrates after scoring the winning run on a throwing error from Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (left) scores the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a catch to beat Carlos Gomez #14 of the Texas Rangers at first base in the seventh inning.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Kevin Pillar #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays cannot reach a two run double hit by Mitch Moreland #18 of the Texas Rangers.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera (3) steals second base ahead of Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) in the third inning.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson (20) throws out a Texas Rangers' baserunner in the third inning.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) cannot catch a ball hit for a RBI double by Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson in the third inning.
(Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports)
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion (10) watches his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in first inning.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion looses his bat as he swings at a ball during the first inning.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Fans avoid a bat released into the stands by Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) celebrates with right fielder Ezequiel Carrera (3) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.
(Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports)